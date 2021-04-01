Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.53 per share for the year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29).

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.51.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $302,843.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,102.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $84,313.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,519.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,795 shares of company stock worth $690,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

