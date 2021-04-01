Spectrum (SPT) Hits Market Cap of $52,480.15

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $52,480.15 and $2,932.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 65.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.79 or 0.00334192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004087 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

