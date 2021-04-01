Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $54,531.33 and $2,078.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 71.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.80 or 0.00346822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000826 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

