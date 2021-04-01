Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11,299.96

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £113 ($147.63) and traded as high as £115.70 ($151.16). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £114 ($148.94), with a volume of 130,799 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPX shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,157.22 ($119.64).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £112.84 and its 200 day moving average price is £113. The firm has a market cap of £8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

