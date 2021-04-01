Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.51% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

NYSE:SPR opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

