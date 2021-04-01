Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPOZF remained flat at $$0.37 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Sportech has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

Get Sportech alerts:

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.