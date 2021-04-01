Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPOZF remained flat at $$0.37 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Sportech has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.47.
