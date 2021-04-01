Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%.

SPWH stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $752.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.06.

SPWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

