Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

