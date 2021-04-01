Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 408.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 109,051 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 788,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after buying an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $14,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE LEVI opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.62, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $2,287,979.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 10,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $209,324.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,146.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,435,197 shares of company stock worth $34,845,312 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

