Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $44.63 on Thursday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

CNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

