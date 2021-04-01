Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 182,316 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,316 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Unum Group worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

UNM opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

