Squirrel Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $126,963.00 (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $126,963.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004096 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00326013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.00795331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028287 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 654,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,457 tokens. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

Squirrel Finance Token Trading

