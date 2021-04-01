SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $392.80

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 384.90 ($5.03), with a volume of 206597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.40 ($4.87).

Several analysts have commented on SSPG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401.25 ($5.24).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 332.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 290.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4.89.

In related news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33). Insiders bought a total of 3,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,099 over the last ninety days.

SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

