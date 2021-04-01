SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.30

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSPPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.00.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

