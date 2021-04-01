Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Price Target Raised to GBX 124 at Canaccord Genuity

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

SGC stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 101.20 ($1.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.70 ($1.37). The stock has a market cap of £557.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,250 ($2,939.64). Insiders acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $765,000 over the last 90 days.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

