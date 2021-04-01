Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAGKF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

