StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Market Cap Hits $8.72 Million

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One StakeCubeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakeCubeCoin has a market cap of $8.72 million and $3,798.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StakeCubeCoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StakeCubeCoin Profile

StakeCubeCoin (SCC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 8,321,668 coins and its circulating supply is 7,448,862 coins. StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd . The official website for StakeCubeCoin is stakecube.net

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

Buying and Selling StakeCubeCoin

