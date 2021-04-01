Stakenet Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $52.80 million and approximately $139,166.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.38 or 0.00395546 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001306 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006058 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00024808 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00137740 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.70 or 0.05207433 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 115,480,946 coins and its circulating supply is 114,500,524 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

