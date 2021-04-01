Staker One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,109.00 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Staker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Staker has a market cap of $18,068.75 and approximately $1,109.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Staker has traded up 192.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00063734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00317807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.24 or 0.00785428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00089637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029046 BTC.

Staker Coin Profile

Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The official website for Staker is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

