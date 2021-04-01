Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 335,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

STN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,509. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1319 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $3,168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Stantec by 6.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.96.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

