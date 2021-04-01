Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report $212.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.96 million to $223.43 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $160.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $959.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.64 million to $984.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.10 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

SBLK opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 172,387 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

