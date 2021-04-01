Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of Starcom plc (LON:STAR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.77 ($0.01). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 904,250 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £2.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15.

Starcom Company Profile (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

