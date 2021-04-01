Stealth (XST) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Stealth has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $40,425.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001291 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014950 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,086,483 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.