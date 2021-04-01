Stealth (XST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.19 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $45,563.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001370 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00014884 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,078,777 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

