StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.64

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.93. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 25,670 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.71.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.87 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Towerview LLC increased its position in StealthGas by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 177,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

