Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,949 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.37% of Steelcase worth $21,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 7,371.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 64.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 48,574 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 65.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 139,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 45,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 819.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 112,562 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

SCS stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.