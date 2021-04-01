Steem Dollars Hits Market Cap of $57.67 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $57.67 million and $14.62 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $8.75 or 0.00014803 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,106.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $562.60 or 0.00951837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.75 or 0.00388695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00052316 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,591,526 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.