SteepCoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $108,011.68 and approximately $49.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.95 or 0.00767229 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

