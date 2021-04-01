Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.39

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$51.39 and last traded at C$51.22, with a volume of 37822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJ. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.3599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

