Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

PUGOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:PUGOY opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

