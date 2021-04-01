stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Achieves $370.23 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $370.23 million and approximately $35,942.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $1,944.63 or 0.03293685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00064035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00337313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.35 or 0.00789879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00048384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 190,384 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

