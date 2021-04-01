Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 18,663 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.52% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter worth $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUND opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

