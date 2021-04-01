Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 5,021 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 168.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

NYSEARCA JKH opened at $378.15 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.49 and a one year high of $420.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.41.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

