Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 59,648 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 265.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Cimarex Energy worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth $230,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 197,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XEC opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

