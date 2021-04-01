Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of EVERTEC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $496,824.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,679.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,065 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

