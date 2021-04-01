Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,880,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $360.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.69. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.64 and a fifty-two week high of $382.31.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

