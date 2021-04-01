Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 160,759 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 179,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,709,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,053,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 216,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

