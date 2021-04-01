Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of MaxLinear worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MaxLinear by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 658.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in MaxLinear by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $1,295,157.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,643.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $309,941.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at $36,650,726.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,628 shares of company stock worth $5,028,356 over the last ninety days. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MXL opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

