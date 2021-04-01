Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,630 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Albany International worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Albany International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Albany International stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

