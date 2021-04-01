Stifel Financial Corp Buys 30,575 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

