Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,292 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,268 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,655,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,954,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $95.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $96.93.

