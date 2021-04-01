Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.85. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

