Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Envestnet worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $72.23 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -555.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

