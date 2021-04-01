Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.09. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $186.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

