Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

