Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Several analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
