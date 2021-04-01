Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.25 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

