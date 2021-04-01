Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,728,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,236,000 after buying an additional 202,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 943,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,834,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,908,000 after buying an additional 190,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Shares of AVB opened at $184.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.27 and a 1-year high of $195.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

