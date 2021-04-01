Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 179,443 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,442,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

In related news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,807 shares of company stock valued at $31,801,560. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $105.63 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $112.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

