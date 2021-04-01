Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,690,000 after acquiring an additional 320,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 90,792.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 229,704 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter.

IYT opened at $257.63 on Thursday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.62.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

