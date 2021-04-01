Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 531,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 557,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 44,712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 89,070 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81.

